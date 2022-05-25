French Open: Maria Sakkari, Emma Raducanu suffer exits; Zapata Miralles shocks Fritz

Last year's semi-finalist and No.4 seed Maria Sakkari was sent packing by crafty Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Wednesday. Sakkari succumbed to 7-6(5), 7-6(4) defeat and Muchova is now through to the third round for second consecutive year in Paris. She next takes on American No.27 seed Amanda Anisimova.

British No.12 seed Emma Raducanu suffered a second-round defeat at Roland-Garros, falling 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The US Open champion, making her tournament debut this week, was eliminated in a two-hour clash, with the 47th-ranked Sasnovich moving on to the third round, where she awaits Angelique Kerber, who won in straights against French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot.

Earlier, Canadian No.9 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime needed just two hours and 15 minutes to punch his ticket to the third round at Parisian clay for the first time, skipping past Argentinian qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-0, 6-3, 6-4. The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime had never won a match on Paris' terre battue prior to this week. He next faces Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, who downed Croatian Borna Gojo, for a spot in the last 16.

Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles recorded a career breakthrough at Roland Garros, upsetting No. 13 seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 for his maiden third-round showing at a Grand Slam. Fritz acknowledged after his first-round win on Monday, a five-set victory over Argentine qualifier Santiago Rodriguez Taverna, that his Paris preparation had been hampered by a left foot injury. (ANI)

