Tennis-Egyptian Sherif withdraws from French Open with foot fracture
The 26-year-old Sherif, ranked a career-high 49th, defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday to book her spot in the second round of the claycourt Grand Slam. She suffered a stress fracture in her foot, French Open organisers said.
- Country:
- France
Egyptian Mayar Sherif pulled out of the French Open on Wednesday with a foot fracture, a day after she became the first woman from her country to win a main draw match at Roland Garros. The 26-year-old Sherif, ranked a career-high 49th, defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday to book her spot in the second round of the claycourt Grand Slam.
She suffered a stress fracture in her foot, French Open organisers said. Slovenia's 24th seed Tamara Zidansek, who was drawn to meet Sherif, will get a walkover into the third round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French Open
- Grand Slam
- Ukraine
- Egyptian
- Slovenia
- Roland Garros
- French
ALSO READ
U.S. Congress plans nearly $40 bln more for Ukraine, COVID aid to wait
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy independence more important than ever: Pelosi
Russian forces commit war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine: US
Ukraine calls for moves to unblock ports and prevent global food crisis
France, Germany advocate early ceasefire in Ukraine, Moscow-Kyiv negotiations: Macron