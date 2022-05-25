French Open: Player out after positive COVID test
Czech player Marie Bouzkova has withdrawn from the French Open before her second-round match because she says she tested positive for COVID-19.
She is the first singles player to pull out of Roland Garros because of the coronavirus.
Bouzkova was supposed to face No. 31-seed Elise Mertens, who advanced to the third round.
Bouzkova wrote on Twitter that she hopes she “will start to feel better soon and get back on court.” Bouzkova is a 23-year-old who has never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament in 13 appearances, including 10 losses in the first round.
