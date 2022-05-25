Left Menu

Ibrahimović out for 7-8 months after knee operation

PTI | Milan | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:48 IST
Ibrahimović out for 7-8 months after knee operation
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday and faces up to eight months on the sidelines — if he decides to continue his playing career.

Ibrahimović missed large portions of Milan’s title-winning campaign with injury. The 40-year-old Swede made 23 appearances in Serie A, although most of them were off the bench.

Milan said the knee operation, which was performed in France, had been scheduled for a while “to definitively resolve the joint’s instability.” The club added: “The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between seven and eight months.” Ibrahimović will be 41 by then.

After Milan clinched its first Serie A title since 2011 on Sunday, Ibrahimović said he would only continue playing if he felt well and added that it had been a difficult few months for him.

His contract ends this year.

Ibrahimovic’s return at the start of 2020 signaled a turnaround for Milan that saw the Rossoneri finish second last season and end their 11-year wait for the league title this season.

He also helped Milan to the last of its Serie A titles in his first spell at the club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022