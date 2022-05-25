HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Wednesday (times GMT): 1613 ZVEREV DIGS DEEP TO BEAT BAEZ

Third seed Alexander Zverev, last year's semi-finalist, rallied from two sets down to beat Argentina's Sebastian Baez 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5 in three hours and 36 minutes. Zverev was 4-2 down in the deciding set but the German fought back and saved a match point before wrapping up victory over his 21-year-old opponent.

READ MORE: Road opens up for Swiatek as Sakkari loses in second round in Paris

Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich Egyptian Sherif withdraws from French Open with foot fracture

French Open order of play on Thursday Tsitsipas survives first-round scare to progress in Paris

Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat It's like we do not exist, says Ukrainian Kostyuk

Simon draws inspiration from Tsonga in gruelling French Open win Medvedev cruises past Bagnis to begin Roland Garros campaign

Third seed Badosa enjoys lightning quick start to boost confidence Shapovalov finds fault with both Wimbledon and ATP decisions

French federation appoints psychologists to help local players 1449 CANADIAN FERNANDEZ ADVANCES

Leylah Fernandez, last year's U.S. Open beaten finalist, reached the third round at Roland Garros with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic. 1402 MUCHOVA KNOCKS OUT FOURTH SEED SAKKARI

Czech Karolina Muchova knocked out Greek fourth seed and last year's semi-finalist Maria Sakkari 7-6(5) 7-6(4). Sakkari is the latest casualty among the women's top seeds after Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (6) and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (2) were knocked out in the first round.

1332 AMERICAN FRITZ KNOCKED OUT BY ZAPATA MIRALLES American 13th seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out of the clay court major in a 3-6 6-2 6-2 6-3 second-round loss to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who is ranked 131.

1321 TEENAGER GAUFF, BRITAIN'S NORRIE THROUGH American Coco Gauff, 18, battled through a tough second set to defeat Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the third round.

In the men's draw, British 10th seed Cameron Norrie advanced to the third round by beating Australia's Jason Kubler 6-3 6-4 6-3. 1303 ANISIMOVA DOWNS VEKIC IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Amanda Anisimova, the 2019 semi-finalist, advanced to the third round with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Croatia's Donna Vekic. The 27th seed, who knocked out Naomi Osaka in the first round, will face Muchova in her next match.

1214 KERBER BATTLES PAST JACQUEMOT Former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany saw off a spirited challenge from local wildcard Elsa Jacquemot, reaching the third round with a 6-1 7-6(2) win.

Three-time major winner Kerber is aiming to complete a career Grand Slam. 1130 AUGER-ALIASSIME CRUSHES UGO CARABELLI

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime sailed into the third round with a routine 6-0 6-3 6-4 win over Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli, while big-serving 23rd seed John Isner battled past local wildcard Gregoire Barrere 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-6(5). 1112 RADUCANU KNOCKED OUT BY SASNOVICH

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, playing her first French Open, crashed out in the second round after losing 3-6 6-1 6-1 defeat to the unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich. 1100 AZARENKA OUSTS PETKOVIC

Twice major winner Victoria Azarenka held off 2014 semi-finalist Andrea Petkovic in a tight second set to secure a 6-1 7-6(3) win and advance to the third round. Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann also progressed after easing past Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-1.

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Aadi Nair, Dhruv Munjal and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)