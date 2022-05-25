Left Menu

RCB post 207-4 against LSG in IPL Eliminator

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:08 IST
RCB post 207-4 against LSG in IPL Eliminator
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rajat Patidar smashed a scintillating century as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 207 for 4 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, Patidar hit 12 fours and 7 sixes during his stunning unbeaten 54-ball 111-run knock to anchor the innings.

He added 66 with Virat Kohli (25) first before sharing another 92 off 41 balls with Dinesh Karthik (37 not out off 23) to take RCB across the 200-mark.

For LSG, Mohsin Khan (1/25), Krunal Pandya (1/39), Avesh Khan (1/44) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/45) were among wickets.

Brief Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 207 for 4 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 111 not out; Mohsin Khan 1/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

