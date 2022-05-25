Sports News Roundup: Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich; Draw opens up for Swiatek as Sakkari loses in Paris and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling-Yates drops out of Giro as Buitrago takes maiden career victory

Briton Simon Yates dropped out of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday due to a knee problem, as Santiago Buitrago went on to win on stage 17, a 165-kilometre ride from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone. After an almighty battle further back, Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers came home in fifth to retain the pink jersey, crossing the line at the same time as Australian Jai Hindley, who stayed second in the general classification.

Tennis-Zverev saves match point in five-set thriller en route to third round in Paris

Alexander Zverev overcame a woeful start to reach the third round of the French Open, saving a match point in a 2-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 7-5 victory over up-and-coming Argentine Sebastian Baez on Wednesday. The German third seed survived a late fightback from the world number 36 and screamed his lungs out when Baez sent a forehand wide on match point.

Tennis-Draw opens up for Swiatek as Sakkari loses in Paris

Another obstacle in top seed Iga Swiatek's path to a second French Open title was removed on Wednesday as fourth seed Maria Sakkari was knocked out 7-6(5) 7-6(4) by Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round at Roland Garros. Sakkari, a semi-finalist in Paris last year, never found her groove on Court Suzanne Lenglen as her opponent, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals last year, set up a meeting with American Amanda Anisimova.

Tennis-Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the French Open in the second round on Wednesday, losing 3-6 6-1 6-1 to inspired Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The 12th seeded Briton, who had to dig deep in her opening match to come from a set down to beat Czech qualifier Linda Noskova, faded badly after a strong start as her inexperience on clay was exposed by her opponent.

Soccer-UK govt issues licence for Chelsea sale to Boehly-led consortium

The British government has issued a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital, sports minister Nadine Dorries said on Wednesday. Current owner Roman Abramovich is subject to sanctions by the British government. He put the London club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Tennis-Loss of ranking points will not detract from Wimbledon, says Murray

Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said on Wednesday the major would never feel like an 'exhibition event' and most people only care who wins after the Grand Slam had its ranking points stripped by the ATP and WTA Tours. Organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club took the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players at this year's grasscourt championships due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'.

Golf-Thomas ready to put PGA Championship triumph behind him

Three days on from completing a remarkable comeback to win the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas said he needs to put that triumph behind him before competing at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. For Thomas, who recovered from seven strokes back to win the PGA title in a playoff with Will Zalatoris on Sunday, the key to staying motivated so soon after collecting a second major title is not living in the past.

Tennis-It's like we do not exist, says Ukrainian Kostyuk

Kyiv-born Marta Kostyuk criticised the WTA players' council on Tuesday for failing to consult Ukrainian players on the decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points, and branded Belarusian Victoria Azarenka's place among the council members "ridiculous". The men's and women's tennis governing bodies last week took away ranking points from the grasscourt Grand Slam after its organisers decided to exclude players from Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

NBA-Warriors coach Kerr calls for gun control after Texas school shooting

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr refused to talk about basketball at a pre-game news conference on Tuesday and instead called for stricter gun control after the killing of at least 18 children and an adult in a Texas school shooting. Authorities said an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in south Texas, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, before he apparently was killed by police officers.

Basketball-Griner's wife breaks silence, urges Biden to get WNBA player home

The wife of detained Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player Brittney Griner has urged U.S. President Joe Biden to help get the twice Olympic gold medalist out of Russia. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges and she faces up to 10 years in prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)