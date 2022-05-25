Left Menu

Soccer-AC Milan's Pioli gets Serie A winners' medal back

Milan clinched their first Scudetto in 11 years with a 3-0 victory at Sassuolo on the final day of the season and at the final whistle their supporters invaded the pitch en masse. The scenes of jubilation were marred, however, when someone took Pioli's medal from around his neck.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:29 IST
Soccer-AC Milan's Pioli gets Serie A winners' medal back
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After waiting 19 years to lead a team to a trophy as coach, AC Milan's Stefano Pioli's mood was dampened when his Serie A winners' medal was stolen on Sunday. Milan clinched their first Scudetto in 11 years with a 3-0 victory at Sassuolo on the final day of the season and at the final whistle their supporters invaded the pitch en masse.

The scenes of jubilation were marred, however, when someone took Pioli's medal from around his neck. He asked for it to be returned on social media, joking that it was the only one he had.

The police tracked down the medal after a fan posted a photo of it on Instagram with the caption "thanks Pioli".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022