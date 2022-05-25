French Open: Djokovic eases into 3rd round
Novak Djokovic eased into the third round of his French Open title defense with a straight-set victory over Alex Molcan.
The top-ranked Djokovic defeated the 24-year-old Slovakian 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (4) at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Molcan was able to push Djokovic to a third-set tiebreaker but threw his racket down in frustration after hitting the ball into the net — his 34th unforced error — to fall behind 6-3 before Djokovic closed it out.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion next faces 32-year-old Slovenian Aljaž Bedene.
