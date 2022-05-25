Left Menu

Soccer-Kompany ends managerial role with Anderlecht

Former Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany has left Anderlecht after two seasons as head coach, the Belgian club announced on Wednesday. Kompany joined Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019 before retiring from playing in 2020 to take over as their full-time coach.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:43 IST
Former Manchester City and Belgium defender Vincent Kompany has left Anderlecht after two seasons as head coach, the Belgian club announced on Wednesday. Kompany joined Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019 before retiring from playing in 2020 to take over as their full-time coach. He led them to a third-place finish this season.

The 36-year-old former City captain has been linked by British media with the manager's job at Burnley, who were relegated to England's second-tier Championship on Sunday. "Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart," Kompany said in a club statement.

"I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan." Anderlecht did not win any trophies under Kompany.

