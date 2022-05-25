Left Menu

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic out for eight months after knee surgery

AC Milan on Wednesday announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent an operation on his left knee at the hospital in Lyon.

ANI | Lyon | Updated: 25-05-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 22:47 IST
AC Milan on Wednesday announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic underwent an operation on his left knee at the hospital in Lyon. The operation was a complete success and the prognosis is estimated between 7 and 8 months.

The 40-year-old, fresh from winning the Serie A title with AC Milan, had a planned procedure on his left knee to repair damage and instability caused by a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury. He is expected to be out for at least the remainder of the year. "The arthroscopy had been planned for a while to definitively resolve the joint's instability through the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament, with lateral reinforcement and meniscus reparation," Serie A champions in a statement said.

The veteran striker scored eight goals for AC Milan this season as they won Serie A title for the first time in 11 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

