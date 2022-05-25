Taijul fined 25 percent of match fees for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.

Taijul was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Taijul's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 69th over of Sri Lanka’s innings on Wednesday, when Taijul, after fielding the ball on his follow through, threw it in the direction of Angelo Mathews, hitting him, when the batter was within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

Taijul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Sharfuddola, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth official Gazi Sohel levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

