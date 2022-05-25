Left Menu

HI Junior Men National C'ship 2022: UP Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Haryana reach semis

Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu hosted the Quarter Final matches of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 on Wednesday.

ANI | Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:38 IST
Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu hosted the Quarter Final matches of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 on Wednesday. In the first Quarter Final, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 6 - 1 thanks to goals from Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (30', 55'), Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (38', 59'), Rajan Gupta (24') and Arun Sahani (53'). Vishwas. G (50') registered on the score sheet for Hockey Karnataka.

In the second Quarter Final, Hockey Chandigarh overcame Hockey Jharkhand 4 - 2. Inderpal Singh (15', 25', 36') scored a crucial hat-trick, while Harpanthpreet Singh (37') added one goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Atish Dodrai (38') and Abhishek Guria (47') scored for Hockey Jharkhand. In the third Quarter Final, Hockey Haryana overpowered Hockey Arunachal 13 - 1. Shubham (15', 38', 59') led with a hat-trick, while Rajat (2', 30'), Tanuj Saroha (29', 47') and Deepak (36', 41') scored a brace each. Ankit (6'), Captain Vikas (17'), Sanjit (32') and Gurnoor Grewal (45') also chipped in with goals for Hockey Haryana. Navjot (57') pulled one goal back for Hockey Arunachal.

The last Quarter Final match between Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab will be played later today. (ANI)

