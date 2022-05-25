17-yr-old Vadodara girl wins two silver medals in running competition at France

Lakshita Shandilya, a 17-year old girl from Vadodara won two silver medals in running competition at ISF World School Gymnasiad held in France. Representing India in 800 m and 1500 m, Shandilya won a silver medal each in both. The event was organised from May 14 to May 22 and students from many schools across the world participated in it.

She completed the 800 m run in 210 seconds, missing out on a gold medal by a second. She also missed out on Gold by 2 seconds in the 1500 m run, completing it in 427 seconds. She was given a warm welcome at Vadodara Railway Station by family and other loved ones.

"I have come from France and won two silver medals for India in running in 800 m and 1500 m. I had been practising for four years. Randhawa sir (her coach) is extremely supportive. My parents also supported me a lot," said Shandilya to ANI. Her next goal is to win big for her country at Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics.

Vinod, father of Lakshita said to ANI, "I am very happy. This is a moment of pride for Vadodara and the country." Her coach, Rippandeep Randhawa also said that the competition was really tough and 65 countries had participated at the event.

"The weather was cold and rainy. The fact that we won two silver medals in these conditions is great. We are preparing the players for Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics. 6-7 hour training is done in the morning and in the evening," he added. Known as the largest international multi-sport event for students 16 to 18 years old, the Gymnasiade was initiated in Germany in 1974. Gymnasiade Normandy 2022, running from May 14 to 22, drew an estimated 3,500 participants from about 70 countries and regions competing in 20 disciplines. (ANI)

