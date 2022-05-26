Left Menu

Cricket-Patidar blitz leads Bangalore past Lucknow in IPL eliminator

Bangalore, who lost the toss and were put into bat, had the worst possible start when they lost skipper Faf Du Plessis -- their top run scorer this season -- for a first-ball duck when he was caught behind off Mohsin Khan. Virat Kohli (25) and Glenn Maxwell (9) struggled for fluency but Patidar, playing only his 11th IPL game, kept the runs flowing as he dealt in boundaries at a healthy strike rate.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:32 IST
Cricket-Patidar blitz leads Bangalore past Lucknow in IPL eliminator

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator on the back of a sensational century from Rajat Patidar in Kolkata on Wednesday. Patidar smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock of 112 off 54 balls to help Bangalore post a commanding total of 207.

Bangalore will play Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday in Ahmedabad, with the winners taking on Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final at the same venue. Bangalore, who lost the toss and were put into bat, had the worst possible start when they lost skipper Faf Du Plessis -- their top run scorer this season -- for a first-ball duck when he was caught behind off Mohsin Khan.

Virat Kohli (25) and Glenn Maxwell (9) struggled for fluency but Patidar, playing only his 11th IPL game, kept the runs flowing as he dealt in boundaries at a healthy strike rate. Patidar was dropped twice and the 28-year-old took advantage, bringing up his century in 49 balls with a massive six over midwicket which brought the crowd and his team mates in the dugout to their feet.

He remained unbeaten while Dinesh Karthik (37 not out) also provided fireworks in a 92-run partnership as Bangalore scored 84 runs in the last five overs. Lucknow lost Quinton de Kock in the first over but skipper KL Rahul (79) steadied the ship and Deepak Hooda chipped in with a handy 45.

But with the required run rate creeping up, Hooda was bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga after smashing two sixes off the Sri Lankan while Rahul was caught at short fine leg off Josh Hazlewood (3-43) in the penultimate over as Lucknow fell short.

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022