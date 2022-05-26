Left Menu

Cricket-ICC awards ODI status to five associate women's teams

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:32 IST
The associate women's teams of the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand and the United States were awarded one-day international status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. "Awarding ODI status to five additional teams will help us to accelerate the growth of the women's game," said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

"More teams playing more regularly creates a more competitive environment as we saw at the recent ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand." The five teams will see their performances in one-day games count towards qualification for the 2025 women's World Cup.

