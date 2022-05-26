Venezuelan man, crowned world's oldest, marks 113th birthday Friday

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Mora, declared the oldest person in the world by Guinness World Records last week, will hit 113 years old on Friday. Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente licor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.

Apart from slightly elevated blood pressure and hearing problems due to his age, Mora is in very good health and does not take medication, said Henrique Bujan, a physician from a clinic in San Jose de Bolivar, in Venezuela's Tachira state. "He seems totally fine to me," Bujan said.

Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January aged 112 years and 341 days old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)