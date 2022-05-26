IPL 2022: Dropping easy catches key reason for defeat against RCB in Eliminator, says KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul reckoned that dropping easy catches against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator cost them the crucial match. Rajat Patidar starred for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2022 here at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Batting first, an unbeaten century by Rajat Patidar (112*) and his 92-run stand with wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive 207/4 in their 20 overs against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul also admitted that his side's fielding let themselves down.

"I think it's quite obvious - the reasons why we didn't win. We let ourselves down in the field. Dropping easy catches never helps. The difference was obviously Patidar playing such a knock. When someone in the top three scores a hundred, more often the team wins. They fielded really well and we were poor," said KL Rahul in a post-match presentation. The skipper also said that his team made plenty of mistakes this season, but will only learn from them to come back stronger next time.

"We'll take back a lot of positives. It's a new franchise. We've made a lot of mistakes, every team does that. Have to try and come back stronger. It's a young team. They'll learn from their mistakes, go back home and try and be better players," said Rahul. LSG skipper also reserved special praise for pacer Mohsin Khan who has was the lone star with the ball against RCB in the Eliminator.

"Mohsin showed everybody how good he is and what skills he possesses. As he grows with confidence, he'll be able to clock speeds which are much higher. He will learn and develop a few more skills hopefully by next season," he added. Coming to the match, Chasing 208, Lucknow had a decent start as their score read 62/2 after the first six overs. Mohammed Siraj removed Quinton De Kock in the very first over after the SA batter smashed him for a huge six. De Kock mistimed on slog as the ball went straight to RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis.

Manan Vohra then joined LSG skipper KL Rahul on the crease and the duo started clocking runs on board. With the score at 20/1 after three overs, Vohra decided to shift gears as he gathered 17 runs off 4 balls before getting dismissed in the 5th over by Josh Hazlewood. Vohra departed for 19 off 11 balls. KL Rahul gathered 17 runs from the last over of powerplay as LSG crossed the 60-run mark in the first six overs.

In middle overs, LSG captain and Deepak Hooda proceeded with caution as runs came in scarcity for them. RCB bowlers had the LSG pair on a string as they bowled on good length with great discipline and leaked minimum runs against Rahul and Hooda. Between 7th to 10th over, the only one-time ball sailed into the stands and no boundaries were smashed by LSG batters during that period. Lucknow's score read 89/2 at the halfway mark in the innings.

The next three overs saw only a single boundary coming out of the bat of the LSG duo. With 17 balls since the last boundary, 99 runs were needed from the last seven overs for the KL Rahul-led side. Rahul then shifted his gears as he reached his 43-ball half-century by smashing a six off Josh Hazlewood on the first ball of the 14th over before Hooda also thrashed the Aussie pacer for a maximum in the same over.

The 15th over of Wanindu Hasaranga proved vital for both teams as three sixes came from it for the chasing side but Hooda who smashed two of those maximums was removed by the SL spinner. Hooda departed after making a quick 45 off 26 balls. In the next two overs, 24 runs came for LSG as the equation was down to 41 runs needed off the last three overs.

Harshal Patel then removed Marcus Stionis in the 18th over before Hazlewood struck twice in consecutive deliveries to dismiss KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya in the penultimate over.24 from 6 were needed but Harshal Patel held his nerves to see through RCB across the finishing line. With the win, RCB will play against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Friday for a place in the final against Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

