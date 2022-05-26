Left Menu

Cricket-ECB to consult Brailsford, Ashworth in high-performance review

ECB logo Image Credit: ANI

Ineos Grenadiers chief Dave Brailsford and ex-FA technical director Dan Ashworth are among the experts from a range of sports to be consulted in a high-performance review of men's cricket in England, Andrew Strauss said. England is second in the one-day international (ODI) and Twenty20 (T20) rankings but last in the World Test Championship with just one win in 17 tests.

"At the moment, we aren't top in any format. So we want to set an ambitious and clear goal -- to become the best in the world at all formats of the men's game within the next five years," Strauss, the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Performance Cricket Committee chair, wrote https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/2634454/blog-high-performance-review-andrew-strauss. "We're prepared to question everything we're currently doing and ask: 'Is there a better way of doing it?' I make no apology for wanting to be bold. This includes looking outwards to see what we can learn from other sports ..."

Strauss added that he was hoping for a vote on "solid proposals" to take place by September, which can be implemented in the 2023 season. England return to action in a three-match test series against New Zealand next month.

