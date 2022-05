Mathews steers Sri Lanka to 4-run lead over Bangladesh

Angelo Mathews closed in on a century in back-to-back tests, helping Sri Lanka erase the first-innings deficit and take a four-run lead by reaching 369-5 at lunch on Day 4 of the second test against Bangladesh.

Mathews, who scored 199 in the first innings of the drawn first test, was unbeaten on 93 at the first interval Thursday and shared a 103-run sixth-wicket stand with Dinesh Chandimal, who was 61 not out.

Resuming at 282-5, with a deficit of 83, Sri Lanka began in attacking mood with Chandimal hitting paceman Ebadot Hossain for a boundary in the first over.

Mathews, who was dropped on 37, made Bangladesh pay heavily, scoring runs briskly.

In a disappointing session for the hosts, Bangladesh created a chance to dismiss Chandimal 43 when Mominul spun one sharply past his bat but Sri Lanka reviewed successfully to overturn the decision.

Chandimal then raised his half century from 118 deliveries, clipping a delivery from left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to mid-on for a single. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)