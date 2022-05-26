Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal sails through with 300th major win; Tennis-Zverev says he struggled with mental health issues this year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal sails through with 300th major win

Rafa Nadal produced an imperious show on Wednesday to secure his 300th Grand Slam match victory, dismantling local hope Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 6-4 to book his spot in the French Open third round. Nadal counts 13 Roland Garros titles among his overall 21 majors -- the highest among men -- and despite his injury-blighted buildup to the claycourt tournament he has looked at his usual best in the first two rounds.

Tennis-Zverev says he struggled with mental health issues this year

World number three Alexander Zverev said he did not open up about the mental health issues he dealt with this year but that he struggled at times due to the intense scrutiny players come under on a daily basis. The German, who came from two sets down to beat Sebastian Baez in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday, said players from prior eras had no idea how fierce the spotlight is for the current generation.

Celtics roll past Heat, inch closer to NBA Finals

A slightly better final 24 minutes were all the visiting Boston Celtics were looking for on Wednesday, and when they put it together, they moved one victory away from their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010. The Celtics' 93-90 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was fueled by a 24-2 second-half run and came after Boston endured a lackluster 37-point first half.

Soccer-Maradona tribute plane unveiled in Argentina

An airplane dedicated to Argentine great Diego Maradona was unveiled on Wednesday ahead of a journey that will end at the World Cup in Qatar later this year. The Tango D10S – a 12-seater financed by an Argentine fintech company - is designed as a flying museum in tribute to the former World Cup winner, who died of a heart attack in November 2020.

Tennis-'Most hated', Kyrgios and Tomic exchange barbs on social media

While the rest of the world's top tennis players battle for Grand Slam glory in Paris, Australians Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic have been slugging it out on social media. One-time prodigy Tomic appears to have triggered the row by giving his thoughts on why world number 76 Kyrgios tended to get rankled by comparisons between the two.

Rugby-Playoff spot up for grabs in final round of Super Rugby

The race for the last spot in the knockout rounds and the lure of a home quarter-final should ensure the final round of the Super Rugby regular season is anything but a damp squib despite much of the playoff picture already being clear. A generous format that allowed eight of the 12 Super Rugby teams into the playoffs always promised to take the regular season down to the wire, and so it has proved.

MLB roundup: Evan Longoria blasts 2 HRs in Giants' rout

Evan Longoria's first two homers of the season provided the bookends in a nine-run outburst over the first two innings Wednesday afternoon by the San Francisco Giants, who remained red hot in a 9-3 rout over the visiting New York Mets. The Giants won the final two games of the three-game series. They snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday by earning a roller-coaster 13-12 win in which they blew a six-run lead and overcame deficits in the eighth and ninth innings.

Tennis-Breakaway PTPA should have been part of the Wimbledon decision - Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic said on Wednesday that his breakaway players' group should have been at the negotiating table when the decision was made to strip Wimbledon of ranking points. The tennis governing bodies last week took away ranking points from Wimbledon after organizers of the grasscourt Grand Slam decided to exclude players from Russia and Belarus in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Sailing-Ocean Race targets gender equality by 2030

The Ocean Race, a yacht race around the world, is aiming to have an equal number of men and women competing in the event by 2030, it said on Thursday. The Ocean Race, held every three or four years since 1973, said it hopes to achieve the target through mixed crews or all-female teams.

Basketball-Griner's wife breaks silence, urges Biden to get WNBA player home

The wife of detained Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player Brittney Griner has urged U.S. President Joe Biden to help get the twice Olympic gold medalist out of Russia. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges and she faces up to 10 years in prison.

