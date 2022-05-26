HIGHLIGHTS-French Open day five
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:
French Open order of play on Thursday Zverev says he struggled with mental health issues this year
Nadal sails through with 300th major win Breakaway PTPA should have been part of Wimbledon decision - Djokovic
Alcaraz survives match point to beat Ramos-Vinolas in marathon match Djokovic keeps French Open title defense on track with Molcan win
The road opens up for Swiatek as Sakkari loses in the second round in Paris Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich
Czechs Krejcikova, Bouzkova withdraws from French Open due to COVID Egyptian Sherif withdraws from French Open with a foot fracture
