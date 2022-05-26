Left Menu

Investcorp, Elliott end talks for AC Milan buyout

Investcorp and U.S. fund Elliott have ended talks over the buyout of Italian soccer champions AC Milan, a top executive of the Bahrain-domiciled asset manager said on Thursday. As can be the case with premium deals, a commercial agreement wasn't reached, and we have mutually decided to end talks," Investcorp Executive Chairman Mohammed Al Ardhi said on Twitter on Thursday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:11 IST
Investcorp, Elliott end talks for AC Milan buyout
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@acmilan)
  • Country:
  • Italy

Investcorp and U.S. fund Elliott have ended talks over the buyout of Italian soccer champions AC Milan, a top executive of the Bahrain-domiciled asset manager said on Thursday. Reuters last week reported that Investcorp had put on hold its plans to purchase the club, which is owned by Elliott, clearing the way for U.S. investment firm RedBird to pursue a deal.

"We had discussions with Elliott about a potential investment in AC Milan. As can be the case with premium deals, a commercial agreement wasn't reached, and we have mutually decided to end talks," Investcorp Executive Chairman Mohammed Al Ardhi said on Twitter on Thursday. He did not give reasons for the failure of the talks but added: "We wish AC Milan the best for next season and beyond"

Investcorp was last month in exclusive negotiations to buy AC Milan from U.S fund Elliott, who took over the club in 2018 when Chinese businessman Li Yonghong failed to meet some obligations linked to a financing package after the purchase of the team from Silvio Berlusconi the year before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022