Bopanna-Middelkoop enter French Open pre-quarterfinals

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:17 IST
Bopanna-Middelkoop enter French Open pre-quarterfinals
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open men's doubles event with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin here on Thursday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round with a 6-3 6-4 scoreline against their opponents in one hour and six minutes.

The Indo-Dutch combo, seeded 16th, broke the from Kazakhstan-French pair at 4-4 in the second set and then Middelkoop served out the match at love.

Bopanna's best performance at the clay court major is reaching the last-eight stage in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021. Later in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sania Mirza will be in action in their respective doubles events. PTI AT AT BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

