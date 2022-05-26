Left Menu

SOCCER-Manchester United quarterly losses widen as broadcast revenue slips

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester United on Thursday reported a wider net loss in the third quarter as broadcast revenue slipped and wages grew, days after the Premier League club failed to qualify for next season's lucrative European Champions League.

The New York-listed club reported net loss of 27.7 million pounds ($34.9 million) for the three months to March 31, compared with a loss of 18.1 million pounds a year earlier.

