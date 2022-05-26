HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (times GMT): 1139 BADOSA, PEGULA, AND RUUD ADVANCE

Spanish third seed Paula Badosa reached the third round by beating Kaja Juvan 7-5 3-6 6-2, while American 11th seed Jessica Pegula recovered from a mid-match slump to defeat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-1 5-7 6-4. In the men's draw, Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud advanced with a solid 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the French Open semi-finals in 2017, suffered a 6-2 6-2 defeat at the hands of French hope Leolia Jeanjean in the second round. It is 26-year-old Jeanjean's first appearance in a Grand Slam.

0910 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit).

