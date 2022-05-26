Left Menu

Aryan Nehra's proposal to train at Aqua Nation Sports Academy approved

Aryan, who is a TOPS Development Group athlete since December 2019 is preparing for World Junior Championships which are set to take place in August this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:09 IST
Aryan Nehra's proposal to train at Aqua Nation Sports Academy approved
18-year-old Aryan, who belongs to Ahmedabad Gujarat, has been sanctioned Rs. 8.7 lakhs approximately for his 90 days training that started earlier this month and will conclude in August 2022. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved the proposal of Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra to train at Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA), Dubai. Aryan, who is a TOPS Development Group athlete since December 2019 is preparing for World Junior Championships which are set to take place in August this year.

18-year-old Aryan, who belongs to Ahmedabad Gujarat, has been sanctioned Rs. 8.7 lakhs approximately for his 90 days training that started earlier this month and will conclude in August 2022. The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his air travel, boarding and lodging expenses, coaching fees, local transport costs, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

Aryan specialises in the 1500m freestyle, which is considered one of the toughest events in swimming. In the year 2017, at the Malaysian age-group meet, he won five gold medals and also set meet records in three events. In 2019, he also achieved the 'B' mark for the world championship in South Korea.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022