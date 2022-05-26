Left Menu

Motorcycling-Aprilia secure Espargaro and Vinales through 2024

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales have signed new deals with Aprilia Racing for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Italian MotoGP factory outfit said on Thursday. I've found a fantastic environment in Aprilia and this confirmation gives me the peace of mind to grow the way this team and I deserve to," Vinales said. The next race of the MotoGP season is the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello this weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:59 IST
Motorcycling-Aprilia secure Espargaro and Vinales through 2024

Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales have signed new deals with Aprilia Racing for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Italian MotoGP factory outfit said on Thursday. Espargaro, who won his first race in the premier class in Argentina this year, has emerged as a contender for the rider's championship with the Spaniard sitting second in the standings after four podium finishes in seven races.

"This confirmation was just what the doctor ordered. We've worked hard together and grown together. We were a hope, now we are reality," Espargaro said in a statement. "In 2021 we had already seen clear signs of our steps forward and now we are able to battle consistently with the best in the world. Continuing to do so with Aprilia is a source of pride for me."

Vinales, who moved to Aprilia after a fall-out with Yamaha last year, has managed six points-scoring finishes this season. "I believe in this project and I'm happy to be part of it. I've found a fantastic environment in Aprilia and this confirmation gives me the peace of mind to grow the way this team and I deserve to," Vinales said.

The next race of the MotoGP season is the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022