Left Menu

Velocity opt to bowl against Trailblazers

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:23 IST
Velocity opt to bowl against Trailblazers
  • Country:
  • India

Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Trailblazers in the third Womens T20 Challenge here on Thursday.

Velocity made one change, bringing in Simran Bahadur in place of Maya Sonawane.

Trailblazers also had one change in their playing XI with S Meghna coming in for Sharmin Akter.

Trailblazers are the only team yet to open their account and will need to win big to qualify for finals.

Teams: Trailblazers: S Mandhana (C), HK Matthews, JI Rodrigues, SIR Dunkley, S Meghana, RM Ghosh (WC), A Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, RS Gayakwad Velocity: Shafali Verma, N Chantham, YH Bhatia†, L Wolvaardt, DB Sharma (CP), KP Navgire, S Rana, RP Yadav, KL Cross, A Khaka, SD Bahadur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022