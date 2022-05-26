Left Menu

Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity win toss, opt to field against Trailblazers

Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Trailblazers in their Women's T20 Challenge match at the MCA Stadium here on Thursday.

26-05-2022
Image Credit: ANI
Velocity skipper Deepti Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Trailblazers in their Women's T20 Challenge match at the MCA Stadium here on Thursday. Speaking at the toss, Deepti Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first. We want to chase it. One change for us. Feeling very good after win, enjoying the moment. We need to stick to the basics."

Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana said, "We still have a good chance. Hopefully, we will be able to execute our plans. We have a great chance to post a good total. We had a chat after their (Velocity against Supernovas) match, so we know the scenario (to qualify for the final)." Velocity Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Simran Bahadur

Trailblazers Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

