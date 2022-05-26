Nikhil Prabhu signs two-year deal with Odisha FC

Defender Nikhil Prabhu has permanently joined Odisha FC after signing a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based club, the club announced on Wednesday. Prabhu who was on loan at Odisha FC from Hyderabad FC for the second half of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season will continue with Odisha FC next season, this time as a permanent Odisha FC player.

"Odisha FC would like to announce that Nikhil Prabhu has completed a permanent move from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed fee. He joins on a 2-year deal with an option to extend for a further year," the club said in a statement on their official website. Prabhu came up through the ranks playing in Mumbai's local leagues and continuously impressing with his talents. He was signed up by FC Pune City for their U-18 team in 2018 before joining Hyderabad FC's youth team a year later.

He was promoted to the senior team for ISL 2020-21 but wasn't able to feature for Manuel Marquez's men that narrowly missed out on the semi-finals. He then joined Odisha FC on loan in January 2022 and made three appearances for the club.

Prabhu is a versatile defender capable of playing in different positions and has shown the ability to contribute in attack too. Odisha FC, who have earned a reputation for trusting and grooming young talent, is thus the perfect place for Prabhu to start making a mark in the ISL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)