Manchester United to play Atletico Madrid in pre-season friendly
Manchester United are set to play Atletico Madrid for a pre-season match before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Manchester United are set to play Atletico Madrid for a pre-season match before the start of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign. The match will take place on July 30, with kick-off at 14:00 local time, and will see United return to play at the Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, exactly three years to the day since the Red Devils' last played there against Kristiansund in 2019.
Manchester United's football director, John Murtough, comments: "Pre-season is such an important part of the squad's preparations for the season ahead. Our players and coaching staff will be relishing the opportunity to play against such a high-calibre opponent in Atletico Madrid, as well as the chance to perform in front of a full stadium of passionate Norwegian fans." Manchester United's chief operating officer, Collette Roche, said: "Manchester United has a deep and long-standing relationship with Norway and we are delighted to be returning to play at the Ullevaal Stadium this summer. Our visit will coincide with the 40th anniversary of our official Norwegian supporters' club, reflecting the strength of support we have in the country.
"We know that both our locally-based and travelling fans will provide a great reception for the team," she added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester United
- Norway
- Atletico Madrid
- Norwegian
- Premier League
- Manchester
- United
- Oslo
ALSO READ
Premier League: Liverpool keep pressure on Manchester City after win against Aston Villa
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in Indian Premier League.
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Atletico Madrid secure Champions League spot with 2-0 Elche win; Soccer-Dazzling De Bruyne propels Man City closer to Premier League title and more
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo bags Player of the Month award for April 2022