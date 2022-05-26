Left Menu

Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland women in series against South Africa

Batter Gaby Lewis has been appointed as Ireland women's team captain for the upcoming multi-format series against South Africa in Dublin.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:38 IST
Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland women in series against South Africa
Ireland batter Gaby Lewis (Photo/Gaby Lewis-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Batter Gaby Lewis has been appointed as Ireland women's team captain for the upcoming multi-format series against South Africa in Dublin. Lewis is all set to replace regular captain Laura Delany, who is recovering from an injury. The 21-year old is Ireland's Women's fifth-highest run-scorer across all formats.

She also becomes the first child of a former Irish cricket captain to lead her country, following in the footsteps of her father, Alan Lewis, who led the Ireland men's team 35 times. "It's an absolute honour to be asked to captain Ireland for the first time. The opportunity to take on one of the world's leading sides is one I am relishing, and I know the squad is looking forward to the challenge," said Lewis as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"One of the benefits of a competitive domestic Super Series is that - even with up to nine players missing - we are still able to bring in a talented group of players as cover, showing that we are growing our player pool and developing our emerging talent in the right way," she added. South Africa's tour of Ireland will begin with three T20Is, starting on June 3 ahead of three ODIs from June 11-17.

Ireland squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Alana Dalzell, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Mary Waldron. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

