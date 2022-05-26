HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Thursday (times GMT): 1519 SWIATEK EASES PAST RISKE

World number one and 2020 champion Iga Swiatek reached the third round with a dominant 6-0 6-2 win over American Alison Riske. Swiatek, the favourite to win the title in Paris, is on a 30-match unbeaten streak.

In the men's draw, 20th seed Marin Cilic recovered from a set down to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-4 6-2 6-3 in a match that went on for nearly three hours.

1447 KEYS OUSTS FRENCHWOMAN GARCIA American 22nd seed Madison Keys advanced to the third round with a 6-4 7-6(3) win over Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

1429 HURKACZ BEATS CECCHINATO Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the 12th seed, reached the third round by beating Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-1 6-4 6-2 in just under 1-1/2 hours.

1353 GOFFIN KNOCKS OUT TIAFOE Belgium's David Goffin overcame a slow start to defeat American 24th seed Frances Tiafoe 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round in Paris for the first time since 2019.

France's 21-year-old Hugo Gaston advanced after beating Pedro Cachin 6-4 6-2 6-4. 1316 MEDVEDEV AND RYBAKINA THROUGH

Men's second seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over Laslo Djere, while women's 16th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat American Katie Volynets 6-4 6-0. 1139 BADOSA, PEGULA AND RUUD ADVANCE

Spanish third seed Paula Badosa reached the third round by beating Kaja Juvan 7-5 3-6 6-2, while American 11th seed Jessica Pegula recovered from a mid-match slump to defeat Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-1 5-7 6-4. In the men's draw, Norwegian sixth seed Casper Ruud advanced with a solid 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

1022 JEANJEAN EASES PAST PLISKOVA Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the French Open semi-finals in 2017, suffered a 6-2 6-2 defeat at the hands of French hope Leolia Jeanjean in the second round.

It is 26-year-old Jeanjean's first appearance in a Grand Slam. 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Manasi Pathak, Dhruv Munjal and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru)

