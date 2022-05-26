Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:19 IST
Trailblazers score 190/5 against Velocity
Sent into bat, Trailblazers posted a challenging 190 for five in their Women's T20 Challenge match against Velocity here on Thursday.

Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrogues made a 44-ball 66.

Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets for 31 runs in three overs for Velocity.

Brief Scores: Trailblazers: 190 for 5 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2/31).

