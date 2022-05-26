Trailblazers score 190/5 against Velocity
PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Sent into bat, Trailblazers posted a challenging 190 for five in their Women's T20 Challenge match against Velocity here on Thursday.
Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrogues made a 44-ball 66.
Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets for 31 runs in three overs for Velocity.
Brief Scores: Trailblazers: 190 for 5 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2/31).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Deepti to captain in Women's T20 Challenge
Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Deepti to captain in Women's T20 Challenge
BCCI awards title sponsorship rights of Women's T20 Challenge 2022 to My11Circle
Harmanpreet Kaur appointed as Supernovas skipper for upcoming Women's T20 Challenge
Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Fighting 71 by captain Harmanpreet Kaur guides Supernovas to competitive 150/5 against Velocity