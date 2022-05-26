Left Menu

Women's T20 Challenge: Top knocks by Meghana, Rodrigues guide Trailblazers to 190/5 against Velocity

Brilliant knocks by Sabbhineni Meghana and Jemimah Rodrigues guided Trailblazers to a total of 190/5 against Velocity in the first innings, here at MCA Stadium, on Thursday.

Women's T20 Challenge: Top knocks by Meghana, Rodrigues guide Trailblazers to 190/5 against Velocity
Brilliant knocks by Sabbhineni Meghana and Jemimah Rodrigues guided Trailblazers to a total of 190/5 against Velocity in the first innings, here at MCA Stadium, on Thursday. Meghana scored 73 while Rodrigues smashed 66 runs to give their side a comfortable position in the first innings. For Velocity, Simran Bahadur scalped two wickets and Kate Cross, Sneh Rana, and Ayabonga Khaka took one wicket each.

Put to bat first, Trailblazers had a pathetic start to their innings as they lost the wicket of their skipper Smriti Mandhana with only 13 runs on the board in the 3rd over. Rodrigues joined opener Meghana on the crease and brought momentum to the game. The duo thrashed the Velocity bowlers at every corner of the ground and kept the scoreboard moving for Trailblazers. They took their side across the 100-run mark in the 13th over, with both the batters achieving their respective half-centuries.

Their duo finally broke after stitching a 113-run partnership, when Sneh Rana dismissed Meghana for 73 runs, leaving the team's total at 126/2 in the 15th over. Rodrigues was joined by Hayley Matthews and the pair anchored the innings for some time. In the 17th over, Velocity got another breakthrough when Ayabonga Khaka scalped Rodrigues' wicket, who departed after scoring 66 runs. Sophia Dunkley came to the crease with Matthews and took the score across the 185-run mark.

In the 20th over, Simran Bahadur dismissed Dunkley and Matthews back to back and ended Trailblazers' innings at 190/5. Brief scores: Trailblazers 190/5 (Sabbhineni Meghana 73, Jemimah Rodrigues 66; Simran Bahadur 2/31) vs Velocity. (ANI)

