Soccer-Leeds sign U.S. midfielder Aaronson

Leeds United have signed American midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 21:54 IST
Leeds United have signed American midfielder Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Aaronson will complete the move on July 1 and the 21-year-old will be tied to the club until 2027.

Aaronson made 41 appearances in all competitions for Salzburg this season, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. He has also played under Leeds manager Jesse Marsch when the American was in charge at Salzburg. The attacking midfielder played for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer and has scored five goals for the United States national team in 18 appearances.

Leeds secured their top-flight survival on the final day of the season when a 2-1 win at Brentford ensured Marsch's side finished 17th in the table, three points above the drop zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

