Soccer-Aston Villa agree to sign defender Carlos from Sevilla

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with LaLiga club Sevilla to sign Brazilian centre back Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:10 IST
Aston Villa have reached an agreement with LaLiga club Sevilla to sign Brazilian centre back Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Carlos, 29, has been a vital part of the Sevilla team, playing 136 matches over three seasons and he was at the heart of the defence when the Spanish side won the Europa League in the 2019-20 season.

The deal for Carlos, who also won a gold medal with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics last year, is expected to be finalised after he completes a medical and personal terms are agreed. Villa have moved swiftly to secure signings for next season after finishing 14th under Steven Gerrard.

They signed defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille and made Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

