Tennis-Former champion Halep knocked out by Chinese teenager Zheng

Former world number one Simona Halep crashed out of the French Open on Thursday as she failed to deal with the aggressive game of Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen and suffered a 2-6 6-2 6-1 second-round loss. Halep, who lifted the trophy at Roland Garros in 2018 before winning Wimbledon the following year, came into the match on Court Simonne Mathieu having won her only prior meeting against the 19-year-old Zheng in straight sets in Melbourne in January.

Tennis-Tsitsipas survives tough Kolar test to move into third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas was again made to work hard for victory, the Greek fourth seed overcoming Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar 6-3 7-6(8) 6-7(3) 7-6(7) in a marathon match on Thursday to move into the French Open third round. Two days after the 23-year-old Tsitsipas came from two sets down to beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti at the claycourt Grand Slam, there was another nail-biter for the 2021 finalist.

Motor racing-Keep calm and points will come, Steiner tells Schumacher

Mick Schumacher is close to his first points in Formula One but the young German must avoid falling into the trap of desperation and over-driving, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday. The 23-year-old went through his rookie season in 2021 without scoring in a car that the U.S.-owned team stopped developing early on to turn their focus on 2022 and major rule changes.

Motor racing-Vasseur says classic F1 races must move with the times

For decades it was a given that Formula One and Monaco were made for each other but times have changed and some now argue that, like the action on the city streets, the showcase race is not moving as fast as others. There has been plenty of talk about Monaco contributing more to the show, and the Liberty Media-owned sport's revenues, and reports that it could even be dropped from the calendar next year.

Cycling-De Bondt wins stage 18 of Giro in photo finish

Belgian Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Fenix led a breakaway group to win stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday in a closely-fought sprint to the line, beating Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma in a photo finish. After three rigorous stages in the mountains, the 156km ride from Borgo Valsugana to Treviso was a flat one with a circuit at the end.

Motor racing-Leclerc says past failures in Monaco are no pressure

Charles Leclerc carries a burden of expectation into Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, and a nightmare track record on city streets he has known all his life, but the Ferrari driver denies feeling the pressure. The 24-year-old Monegasque was leading the Formula One championship by 19 points in Spain last weekend, and set for the race victory, until he was halted by a power unit problem.

Cricket-Former coach Langer slams Cricket Australia politics

Justin Langer has criticised the politics at Cricket Australia (CA), four months after he resigned from his role as national team coach. Langer led Australia to their first Twenty20 World Cup title last year before overseeing a 4-0 demolition of England in the Ashes but he was offered only a short-term extension this year.

Tennis-Elastic man Medvedev through to French Open third round

Daniil Medvedev still has issues with claycourt tennis, but the world number two cantered into the French Open third round with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win against Serbian Laslo Djere on Thursday. The Russian, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year after four consecutive first-round exits, struggled at times but his elasticity eventually made up for his lack of natural ability to move around on the slow surface.

Motor racing-Indy 500 has high level of concern after mass shootings

After the mass shootings at a South Texas school and a Buffalo supermarket, Indianapolis 500 officials said on Thursday there was a high level of concern around this year's race while foreign drivers expressed shock at the incidents. Weather is usually the main worry ahead of the Indy 500 but the cloud hanging over the run-up to Sunday's race is the massacre that occurred at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Soccer-Liverpool's Mane to give 'special' answer after CL final

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will reveal his future plans only after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid, the Senegal international said on Thursday. Mane, who joined Liverpool in 2016 and has scored more than 120 goals for the Premier League club, was considering leaving Juergen Klopp's side in search of a new challenge, British media reported.

