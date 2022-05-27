Rugby-Former Wallaby Folau to make international return with Tonga
The 33-year-old outside back was named in Tonga's squad on Friday for the Pacific Nations Cup tournament in July and a playoff for next year's World Cup in France. Folau, an evangelical Christian, had his Australia contract torn up in 2019 after he posted a meme on social media which said "hell" awaits homosexuals and other groups.
Folau, an evangelical Christian, had his Australia contract torn up in 2019 after he posted a meme on social media which said "hell" awaits homosexuals and other groups. He then sued governing body Rugby Australia for unlawful termination seeking A$14 million ($9.98 million) in damages.
The case was settled out of court, with Rugby Australia and Folau issuing a joint statement and apology in late-2019. Folau continued his professional rugby career, taking a contract with Japanese side Shining Arcs last year.
Tonga will meet Pacific Nations Cup hosts Fiji, Samoa and an Australia 'A' team at the July 2-16 tournament. A week later, they face the winner of the Asia Rugby Championship in a one-match playoff to decide who will join South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and a team from the Europe 2 zone in Pool B at the World Cup.
($1 = 1.4025 Australian dollars)
