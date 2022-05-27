Left Menu

Álvarez scores 6 for River Plate ahead of move to Man City

He became the first River Plate player to score six goals in an official match as River Plate routed Peruvian team Alianza Lima 8-1 Wednesday night in their final Group F game in this years Copa Libertadores.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 27-05-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 09:27 IST
Álvarez scores 6 for River Plate ahead of move to Man City
Julián Álvarez Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Striker Julián Álvarez is making a dramatic exit from Argentina's River Plate before joining English Premier League champion Manchester City. He became the first River Plate player to score six goals in an official match as River Plate routed Peruvian team Alianza Lima 8-1 Wednesday night in their final Group F game in this year's Copa Libertadores. The Argentine's goals came in the 15th, 18th, 41st, 54th, 57th, and 83rd minutes. The last goal came after he dribbled past two opponents and finished with a cross-shot.

River Plate advanced to the knockout stage but knows it won't have the 22-year-old Álvarez for all of the South American tournament. Álvarez agreed a 5-1/2 year deal with City in January. He is set to join up with City after the Copa Libertadores' round-of-16 games, which will be played between June 28 and July 7. River Plate topped its group ahead of Friday's draw.

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo said it won't be easy to replace Álvarez, calling him ''a rough diamond."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022