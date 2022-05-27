IPL 2022: GT is familiar with pitch, excited to play final in home ground, says pacer Yash Dayal

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh The debutant of the season Gujarat Titans are feeling proud of being in the final of the Indian Premier League 2022 and pacer Yash Dayal is super excited to take on the winner of Qualifier 2 on their home ground and contribute immensely for his team in the final.

"The atmosphere of the team is very good, everyone is excited for the final. Our entire focus is on playing well in the final. We are familiar with the pitch and ground of Ahmedabad as our camp was earlier located. And this is our home ground so it is exciting. The whole team's focus is on winning the final," said Yash Dayal while speaking exclusively to ANI. Talking about his first IPL season, Dayal said, "It's a big deal for me. This is my first IPL and debut season for me. Earlier we were on top, then we reached the finals, it seemed like a dream, but now it seems that it is reality."

This fast bowler of Gujarat Titans got a chance in the team after a long time. Yash Dayal played 8 matches and took 10 wickets in them. In many matches of Gujarat, when the wicket was desperately needed, Yash Dayal took the wicket and got his team back in the match. "I am not satisfied with my performance as I am trying to contribute well with a good economy rate. But sometimes I gave away too many runs. I am happy to contribute to our team," said Yash Dayal.

Speaking about the dressing room atmosphere and the backing that he receives from his team, the left-arm pacer from Allahabad-born Dayal said "Very good atmosphere because Ashish Nehra sir helps me a lot. Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami, all the team members back me and keep sharing their experiences, so it helps me a lot. And it's always nice to interact with renowned bowlers and share the dressing room with them. I'm learning a lot from experienced players in the team." The Hardik Pandya-led side Gujarat Titans bought the left-arm fast bowler, Yash Dayal for a whopping price of Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Dayal was in high demand during the auction but GT made sure they got the youngster in their squad.

"My life has changed a lot after the IPL auction. A lot of things are still left to improve and my ultimate goal is to play for the Indian team. The better I perform, the more chances will be there for me to get a place in the Indian team because there is no better platform than this for me and for any youngster," said Dayal. In the final Gujarat Titans will face the winner of Qualifier 2 on Sunday, which will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be looking to secure a place in the final of the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)