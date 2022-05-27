Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon to remove 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours boards - report; Tennis-Tsitsipas survives tough Kolar test to move into third round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon to remove 'Miss' and 'Mrs' from honours boards - report

Wimbledon will drop the titles "Miss" and "Mrs" before the names of female winners on its honor roll to match the men's boards in an attempt to modernize the tournament, The Times newspaper reported. The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women - Ash Barty, last year's champion, was referred to as "Miss A. Barty" whereas men's winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as "N. Djokovic".

Tennis-Tsitsipas survives tough Kolar test to move into third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas was again made to work hard for victory, the Greek fourth seed overcoming Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar 6-3 7-6(8) 6-7(3) 7-6(7) in a marathon match on Thursday to move into the French Open third round. Two days after the 23-year-old Tsitsipas came from two sets down to beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti at the claycourt Grand Slam, there was another nail-biter for the 2021 finalist.

Soccer-Ukraine can make the nation proud in World Cup playoff, says Zinchenko

Ukraine full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko said his team hopes to make their country proud when they take on Scotland in a World Cup playoff semi-final next week. Ukraine plays Scotland at Hampden Park on June 1 in a match that was postponed from March due to Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

Rugby-Former Wallaby Folau to make an international return with Tonga

Israel Folau will make his return to international rugby with Tonga three years after his Wallabies contract was terminated over a controversial social media post. The 33-year-old outside back was named in Tonga's squad on Friday for the Pacific Nations Cup tournament in July and a playoff for next year's World Cup in France.

MLB roundup: Reds pile up 20 runs, pummel Cubs

Kyle Farmer homered twice and the Cincinnati Reds used a season-high eight-run third inning to rout the visiting Chicago Cubs 20-5 and earn a split of their four-game series Thursday afternoon. Farmer, who received a cortisone shot for his sore back on Sunday, missed the first three games of the series before returning to the lineup to face the left-handed starter, Justin Steele. A farmer went 4-for-4 and matched a career-high with five RBIs.

Tennis-Kyrgios turns down million dollar Tomic challenge

Nick Kyrgios has turned down a million-dollar challenge from Bernard Tomic to sort out their differences on the court as the Australian tennis players continue their spat on Friday. Kyrgios described Tomic as the most hated athlete in Australia when the pair exchanged barbs over who was the better player on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Tennis-Halep hopes to learn from an on-court panic attack

Simona Halep said she would have to learn to put less pressure on herself after suffering a panic attack during her second-round loss at the French Open on Thursday. The former world number one and 2018 French Open champion called for the doctor during the third set of her loss to Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Baseball-Yankees, Rays use social media to raise awareness about gun violence

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays used their social media accounts to raise awareness about gun violence on Thursday instead of covering their Major League Baseball (MLB) game in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle stormed an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers, days after a gunman shot and killed 10 shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Gymnastics-Former Canadian gymnast alleges abuse, calls for an independent investigation

Former Canadian gymnast Abby Pearson Spadafora said on Thursday she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of Olympic coach Dave Brubaker and his wife Elizabeth and called for an independent investigation of the sport. Pearson Spadafora said she was "physically, verbally, psychologically and sexually abused" for years and that the sport failed to protect her and others from the Brubakers.

Motor racing-Indy 500 has high level of concern after mass shootings

After the mass shootings at a South Texas school and a Buffalo supermarket, Indianapolis 500 officials said on Thursday there was a high level of concern around this year's race while foreign drivers expressed shock at the incidents. Weather is usually the main worry ahead of the Indy 500 but the cloud hanging over the run-up to Sunday's race is the massacre that occurred at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)