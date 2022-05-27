Virender Sehwag feels Test cricket is ultimate form of game

After dominating Test cricket for over a decade, former India opening batter Virender Sehwag said that the longest format is the ultimate form of the game. In his international career, Sehwag compiled 8586 runs in Tests averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23 and 8273 in ODIs at 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33.

"In my humble opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate cricket," said Sehwag in an episode of Home of Heroes on Sports18. The former India batsman said if Rishabh Pant only played white-ball cricket, no one would remember him much.

"If he goes on to play 100 plus Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names," said Sehwag. While shorter formats have been lucrative and offer instant gratification, Sehwag feels 99 per cent of the players in the IPL would want to play Test cricket.

"Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books," said Sehwag. (ANI)

