Women's T20 Challenge: Dhoni's World Cup-winning six inspires Velocity's Kiran Navgire to do better

After entering the final of the Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity star batter Kiran said MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning six inspires her to do better.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:29 IST
kiran Navgire hitting sixes (Image IPL). Image Credit: ANI
After entering the final of the Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity star batter Kiran said MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning six inspires her to do better. The Trailblazers, despite winning the encounter against Velocity by 16 runs at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, couldn't keep Velocity under 158 and have thus been knocked out of the tournament on the basis of the NRR.

"I was watching 2011's world cup and that match-winning six by Ms Dhoni sir is inspiring me since that day and I feel like I should hit sixes like that I every innings," Kiran told her teammate Yastika Sharma in a video posted on IPL website Further talking about her batting strength, the star of the match added, "I had a great season in domestic as well while opening the innings so I had confidence in me, I scored well there also. so my plan was simple I just play according to my strength when the ball is in my area I hit that out of the park and rest I take single and double to change strike I don't like to play dot balls."

She also thanked her captain Deepti Sharma and coach Mamatha Maben who showed confidence in her and asked her to play her own game. Coming to the match, the fifties from openers Sabbhineni Meghana (73 runs) and Jemima Rodrigues (66 runs) for Trailblazers also did not work to take the team to the final.

Trailblazers needed to restrict Velocity within 158 runs to enter the final but they failed as Velocity smashed 174/9 in 20 overs. The final of the Women's T20 Challenge will be played between Velocity and Supernovas on Saturday at MCA Stadium in Pune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

