Left Menu

French Open: Iga Swiatek stroms into R3; Sabalenka eases past Brengle

Unstoppable World No.1 Iga Swiatek pulled up her 30th consecutive win at the French Open on Thursday as she defeated Alison Riske of America in the second round.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:35 IST
French Open: Iga Swiatek stroms into R3; Sabalenka eases past Brengle
Iga Swiatek (Photo: Iga Swiatek/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Unstoppable World No.1 Iga Swiatek pulled up her 30th consecutive win at the French Open on Thursday as she defeated Alison Riske of America in the second round. The World No.1 Polish completely dominated Riske by 6-0, 6-2 in a two sets victory to reach the third round.

Swiatek, the 2020 champion, is on the best streak since Serena Williams's 34-match winning run in 2013. It took 61 minutes for Swiatek to end Riske's run in the tournament. In the third round, Swiatek will face Danka Kovinic who upset Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 7-5 in the second round.

Later, No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka put on a stunning show as she registered a 6-1, 6-3 win over American Madison Brengle. It only took 62-minute for the No.7 seed to fend off the American challenge as she dominated her opponent in both sets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022