HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six
Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:
French Open order of play on Friday Halep hopes to learn from an on-court panic attack
Tsitsipas survives tough Kolar test to move into third round Sinner made to toil by Carballes Baena
Former champion Halep was knocked out by Chinese teenager Zheng Teenager Rune relishing big stage, aiming for the top
Romanian Begu let off with a warning after bouncing racket into crowd Speedy Swiatek destroys Riske to reach French Open third round
Elastic man Medvedev through to French Open third round France's Jeanjean in the limelight with Pliskova win in Paris.
