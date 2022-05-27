Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day six

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:47 IST
Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (times GMT): 0910 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit). READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Friday Halep hopes to learn from an on-court panic attack

Tsitsipas survives tough Kolar test to move into third round Sinner made to toil by Carballes Baena

Former champion Halep was knocked out by Chinese teenager Zheng Teenager Rune relishing big stage, aiming for the top

Romanian Begu let off with a warning after bouncing racket into crowd Speedy Swiatek destroys Riske to reach French Open third round

Elastic man Medvedev through to French Open third round France's Jeanjean in the limelight with Pliskova win in Paris.

