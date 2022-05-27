Left Menu

French Open: Qinwen stuns Simona Halep; Cornet knocks out Ostapenko

Zheng Qinwen of China clutched the biggest win of her career in the second round of French Open 2022 on Thursday, as she defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep of Romania.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:58 IST
Zheng Qinwen (Photo: Roland Garros/Twitter)). Image Credit: ANI
Zheng Qinwen of China clutched the biggest win of her career in the second round of French Open 2022 on Thursday, as she defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep of Romania. The 19-year-old Qinwen took just under 2 hours to pull off the comeback upset and reach the third round at a major for the first time. This is Qinwen's second Grand Slam event of her career, following her major debut at this year's Australian Open.

Later, French No.1 Alize Cornet outlasted No.13 seed and 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 1-6, 6-3 in the night match on Court Philippe Chatrier. Cornet is making her 61st consecutive Grand Slam main-draw appearance.

On another day of upsets for the seeded players in the women's draw, American Shelby Rogers sent Danielle Collins packing by 6-4, 6-3 defeat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

