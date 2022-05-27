Left Menu

Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:15 IST
Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct
Dinesh Karthik Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata.

However, the BCCI press release doesn't mention the specific nature of the offense.

''Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offense under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding,'' the release stated.

RCB had defeated debutants Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

