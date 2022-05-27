Left Menu

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas survives Zdenek Kolar scare to move into R3

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas had to work hard for a win on Thursday, the Greek overcome Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar in the second round of the French Open 2022.

27-05-2022
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo: Roland Garros/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas had to work hard for a win on Thursday, the Greek overcome Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar in the second round of the French Open 2022. The Greek held off a hard challenge from Czech qualifier Zdenek Kolar to advance 6-3, 7-6(8), 6-7(3), 7-6(7).

Tsitsipas won the opening set in a comprehensive manner, but both the players were toe-to-toe to win the match. After losing the first two sets, pretty Kolar made a strong comeback and won the third set. Even in the fourth set, in the qualifier, Tsitsipas had to fight hard to claim the match. Tsitsipas will face Mikael Ymer, who matched his best Grand Slam result with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 upset over No. 29 seed Dan Evans.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round at the ongoing French Open 2022 with a straight-sets win over Serbia's Laslo Djere at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The second-seeded Russian defeated Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

